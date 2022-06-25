 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Isolated showers, thunderstorms to wrap up the weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

It was a dreary start to the weekend across the Chippewa Valley with showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures were in the 70s and 80s. 

DMA - TO - Highs Today qo.png
DMA - TO-Precipitation Today Radar QO Manual.png

Expect a few lingering showers and thunderstorms this evening associated with a cold front.

PM Evening Planner qo.png

Cooler air behind the front will settle in as we wrap up the weekend on Sunday. Expect partly cloudy skies, breezy winds, and temperatures in the lower 70s. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon, mainly across our northern counties. 

Day Planner - 6x - FinalForecast MATT 2018.png
Wind Forecast Graph - Tomorrow qo.png

Sunday night will be cool and mostly clear, with temperatures in the 50s. A beautiful start to the new workweek on Monday with highs in the 70s under sunny skies. The nice weather comes to an end on Tuesday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The highs will be in the 70s. Wednesday is shaping up to be nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s. Showers and thunderstorms return Wednesday night through Friday. Next weekend looks pleasant with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. 

7 Day Evening.png

- Stormtracker Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

Tags