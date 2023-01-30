"It was a terrible tragedy" Menomonie Police Chief gives new information on officer involved shooting; still no ID

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - In a video posted to Facebook, Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson gave more details about the home invasion that led up to an officer involved fatal shooting on January 21.
According to Atkinson, the suspect, who has not yet been identified, went to a home that day and asked the victim for someone that the victim did not know. The suspect came back later and told the victim if they did not let him in, he would kill them. The victim then barricaded themselves in a bedroom while the suspect broke the front door.
Atkinson said that the suspect continued to threaten the victim and shot through the barricaded door, but did not strike the victim. Atkinson said the suspect took the victim's keys and left in their vehicle. It was after being pulled over that officers fatally shot the suspect. No details about what led to that moment were given.
The Menomonie Police Department is investigating the home invasion. The officer involved shooting is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, who on Monday said they could not provide News 18 with more information such as the suspect's identification or what led up to law enforcement using deadly force on the suspect.
In an earlier press release, the suspect was described as an "older white male." Police also said no law enforcement was hurt.