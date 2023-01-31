January ending cold, but warmer weather is in the forecast for our first February weekend.

With our first month almost behind us, we end it with chilly temperatures and strong winds. Tomorrow, we start a new month a little warmer today, but cold weather isn't out of the picture yet. This won't come until a warm front later this week.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in affect once again for the Chippewa Valley until 10 am. Wind chills will range between -25° to -35°.
If skin is exposed to these temperatures and wind chills, you can have frostbite occur in less than a half an hour. Make sure to take extra precautions and continue to bundle up.
Potentially dangerous wind chills will end by this afternoon. As we warm up to ten degrees. Even by this evening, temperatures won't dip into negative digits, meaning that we will stay away from hazardous temperatures.
While we have chilly temperatures, strong winds will move through the Chippewa Valley. Especially today, winds will be from the southwest at 5-15 mph, with gusts at 20+ mph.
Thursday will once again have strong winds but will be from the northwest. During that day, we will have chilly air from the north brought into Western Wisconsin.
After Thursday's wind shift, Friday will have a slight cool down before a warm front moves in. Once we get the warm front, temperatures will rise substantially, making us experience temperatures 30° or higher.
With a warm front, we can expect some precipitation to occur as it moves through Saturday evening and done by very early Sunday morning.
On Monday, we will have another chance of precipitation, though with temperatures warming up, we will see a mix between rain and snow.