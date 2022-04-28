Josh Kaul visits Eau Claire in support of Drug Take Back Day on Saturday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul visited Eau Claire on Thursday to meet with local law enforcement, opioid experts and advocates to raise awareness for Drug Take Back Day.
Drug Take Back Day is happening nationally on Saturday, April 30, with local curbside pickup available at both Marshfield Clinic in Eau Claire and the Altoona Police Department.
During his visit, Kaul encouraged everyone in the Chippewa Valley to do their part in the fight against the opioid epidemic by seizing this opportunity to properly dispose of all unwanted or unused medications.
"Prescription pain killer misuse can often lead to other drug addictions," Kaul said. "People who are addicted to drugs like heroine and Fentanyl can sometimes first become addicted through prescription pills. And often when people become addicted to prescription pills, it's not just through their prescription, though that certainly can happen. But it's because they have taken pills. They've stolen them from a friend or a family member."
Kaul was joined by state representative Jodi Emerson and officials from the City-County Health Department, as well as local law enforcement, to provide support in making sure the local take back process is safe for everyone.
"The sheriff's office is present to assist with Drug Take Back Day and ensure medicine is properly disposed of," Captain Cory Schalinske of the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office, said. "In 2021, we collected over 2,000 pounds of unused medications."
If you have medication you need to dispose of but are unable to attend drug take back day, you’re in luck. There are nearly 500 permanent drop-off locations in the state of Wisconsin, and 12 locations in Eau Claire County alone.
For more information, click here.