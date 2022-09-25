Jupiter closest to Earth since 1963

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Look up at the starry sky Sunday night, as Jupiter will be the closest to Earth in 59 years. According to NASA, the gas giant will be 367 million miles from Earth, when it is usually 444 million mile away.
Jupiter will also be at its opposition, which means that the sun, Earth, and Jupiter will all be in alignment. This means that the sun will set in the west and the gas giant will rise in the east.
Being the closest in decades and at its opposition, the big planet will be viewable to the naked eye. To find Jupiter, look to the southeastern horizon and at the moon. Look to the left of the moon and you will see Saturn, and next to Saturn, you will find our big and bright giant friend.