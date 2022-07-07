Kubb competitors looking to topple the king and become the new National Champs

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you’ve never “inkast” or have no idea what it means to "toss the king," you’re not alone, but Eau Claire is home to one of the biggest Kubb events in the world, and it’s happening from July 8-10 at the Eau Claire Soccer Park.
128 teams made up of over 440 players from 19 different states are gathering to compete in the 15th Annual National Kubb Championships -- numbers demonstrating the game’s growth from the 15 teams that competed in the first event back in 2007.
Director Eric Anderson said Kubb is a game of skill and strategy, and offers a brief explanation of how it is played.
“The object of the game is to take the wooden batons, those wooden sticks, you have to throw them underarm, and knock over the Kubbs on your opponent’s side," Anderson said. "Those Kubbs that you knock over, that team then throws them on to your half of the field or your half of the pitch. You put them up vertically. Now they have to knock down those Kubbs before they can knock down the Kubbs on your baseline."
"The first Team to knock down all the Kubbs on your opponent’s side, then they can knock down the king. If you knock down the king, you win. If you knock down the king during the game before [knocking down all the other Kubbs], you lose.”
According to Anderson, over half the teams competing in this weekend's tournament are local. The Kubb Club in Eau Claire meets on Saturdays and caters to all skill levels, and he credits the social interaction the game provides for much of its growth.
"There's mental focus, physical ability and there's strategy involved," Anderson said. "At the same time, you're incorporating that with your teammates and trying to figure out certain aspects of the game. It's one of those types of things, you can have that social interaction with people, and you just go outside, it's not something you have to purchase every time you play, you just go to a park or your backyard."
Friday morning, July 8, will be the Junior National Championship from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This competition is for competitors going into eighth grade or younger.
At 5 p.m. on July 8, there will be a Kubb Skills Competition, which is being organized by a Kubb Club in the Twin Cities.
On Saturday morning, July 9, the high-school-and-up competition goes all day, with the 16 best teams duking it out in a round-robin-style tournament on Sunday morning, July 10, to become the new National Kubb Champions.
The city tourism department, Visit Eau Claire, estimates the Kubb events will have a positive economic impact on the city of just over one hundred thousand dollars.
