Lack of local childcare options available for summer

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - As the school year wraps up, many are thinking about summer childcare options. But we learned from local day care centers that care may be hard to find this year.
Waiting lists for summer childcare in the area are growing. The owner of Altoona Family Child Care Center, Jessica Schoettle, said that's true across the board.
"Its crazy the need for childcare. I actually coordinate seven different centers in this area. Large group centers and everybody has a waiting list for school agers," Schoettle said.
Altoona Family Child Care Center has two locations that are completely booked for the summer from morning until night. Schoettle said they are always looking for extra staff members.
"We are currently looking for help in the afternoons since we are open until 10 p.m. This time of year we have a lot of college kids that go home for the summer, so trying to make up that difference while they are gone has been a little struggle," she said.
Schoettle also advises parents get a head start on signing up for daycare every summer.
"If they are interested in getting their kids into a summer program, I would say the sooner the better. If you can do it in advance during the school year, that is probably the best," Schoettle said.
YMCA School Age Child Care director, Collis McCloud Jr., said its child care programs are completely booked. He said they're doing everything possible to try and accommodate those still seeking service.
"I've been working diligently over the past week to try and get more families in. We have been working in Chippewa too to try and expand some space out there to be able to accommodate more kids," McCloud said.
You can still call the YMCA to get a spot on its wait list for any three of its childcare summer camps.
News 18 reached out to several other child care services in the area including Magical Family Daycare, Days Gone By Early Learning, and Kiddie Patch Early Learning Center, who all said they were completely booked for the summer.