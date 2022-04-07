Ladysmith healthcare advocated attends White House signing

LADYSMITH (WQOW) - A healthcare advocate from Ladysmith was invited to the White House this week to attend an event celebrating the Affordable Care Act.
Optometry practice owner Chrysa Ostenso received an email from the White House and initially ignored the message because she thought it was a virtual invite. Ostenso opened the message and realized that she had been invited to the White House for the event.
The trip inspired her because of public service.
"When you're really there, seeing everything and thinking how important is to keep electing people who want to be there for the right reason and help everyone to live their best life in this country like we know we can," said Ostenso.
Ostenso sat in the third row of the ceremony which was attended by former President Obama. Tuesday's event made headlines because it was Obama's first public event there since he left office.