UPDATE: Missing and endangered Ladysmith woman found safe

UPDATE: LADYSMITH (WQOW) - According to authorities, Ashlyn Dicus was found safe.
LADYSMITH (WQOW) - The Ladysmith Police Department is looking for a woman they say is endangered.
According to the alert, Ashlyn Gracie Dicus has not been seen or heard from since Friday, August 5 in Ladysmith.
Dicus, 20, is described as 4'11 and 90 pounds with straight brown hair and brown eyes. Officials are unsure what she was last wearing, but said she has a significant raised scar on the left side of her neck, and raised scars on her shoulders.
There is concern for her welfare and anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Rusk County Dispatch Center (715) 532-2200.