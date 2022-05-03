Large police presence outside Altoona residence, one person hurt

ALTOONA (WQOW) - There is a large law enforcement presence outside of a residence in Altoona near Spooner Avenue and 10th Street.
A News 18 reporter on the scene said that among the squad cars and ambulance is the West Central Drug Task Force.
Altoona Police Chief Kelly Bakken said there is no threat to the public, and that the suspect is in custody. She also said one person was hurt.
Bakken added that this active situation is unrelated to the Altoona man who was found dead in Rockford Illinois in April.
This is a developing story, stick with News 18 for updates.