Law enforcement community grieving another loss

(WQOW) - The law enforcement community is grieving yet again, after Deputy Kaitie Leising of the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office was killed in the line of duty Saturday. It's the third death a nearby agency has faced in the past month.
We've learned from the police department in Cumberland, where Deputy Leising used to live, that she leaves behind a wife and an infant son.
In April, Officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel of the Chetek and Cameron Police Departments were killed at a traffic stop.
"Every day, people go to work in public safety and they know there's an inherent risk. And the risk is that they might not come home at the end of the day," said Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes. "When these tragedies occur, these risks become a reality."
He said this is happening as local agencies are already struggling to fill positions.
"The losses being a deterrent from people entering the field is a reality," Sheriff Hakes said.
Kyle Roder, a criminal justice instructor at the Chippewa Valley Technical College, said talking about risks and about loss is essential in his classes.
"I think the people coming into our program who want to become law enforcement officers are committed to their communities," Roder said. "They understand there's going to be sacrifices. And the ultimate sacrifice is something we hope we never have to see, but it does happen."
Roder said there has been a slight decline in enrollment over the years, but classes remain full. He said they have dedicated students who are there for the right reasons.
Sheriff Hakes knew Officer Breidenbach well, and he's lost several colleagues in the past.
"They would all encourage people to answer that call and to continue their education and to get into public safety, because we need them," Sheriff Hakes said.
Both Roder and Sheriff Hakes said the best thing people can do to support law enforcement right now is to be positive and uplifting. Hakes said a smile and a "thank you" goes a long way.