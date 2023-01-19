Law enforcement looking for 12-day-old, adult they may be with

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - The Polk County Sheriff's Office is looking to check on the welfare of an infant.
Officials said Edward John Albrecht, 39, left Polk County Wednesday night, and was last seen during a traffic stop in Barron County around 2 Thursday morning. They say he was supposed to be traveling to Amery but never arrived.
Officials said he may also be traveling with a 12-day-old child. We do not know if Albrecht is in trouble with the law, just that they're looking for him.
Albrecht is reported to be driving 2009 black Cadillac, Wisconsin license plate APD5124.
If seen, you are encouraged to call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 715-491-5927.