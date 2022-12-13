Law enforcement searching for missing teen in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - The Sheriff's Office in Barron County is looking for a teen last seen Monday afternoon.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said 16-year-old James Mortensen has not been seen since about 3 p.m. on December 12 in the Barronett area.
Mortensen was last seen on his snowmobile, according to Fitzgerald. He was wearing a grey jacket, black pants and black boots.
Fitzgerald believes he is still in the Cumberland area, and asks anyone who may know his whereabouts to call (715) 537-3106 or 911.