Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and northwest and
west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Law enforcement searching for missing teen in Barron County

  • Updated
  • 0
James Mortensen

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - The Sheriff's Office in Barron County is looking for a teen last seen Monday afternoon.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said 16-year-old James Mortensen has not been seen since about 3 p.m. on December 12 in the Barronett area.

Mortensen was last seen on his snowmobile, according to Fitzgerald. He was wearing a grey jacket, black pants and black boots. 

Fitzgerald believes he is still in the Cumberland area, and asks anyone who may know his whereabouts to call (715) 537-3106 or 911.

