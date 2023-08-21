Lawsuit filed by City of Eau Claire against manufacturers of PFAS

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The City of Eau Claire has filed a lawsuit against companies that manufacture PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals."
In a press release, city officials said that PFAS has been detected in Eau Claire groundwater and wells. Because of this the city has had to shut down nearly half the wells — as well as construct temporary ways to reduce PFAS level from entering the public drinking supply. The city is also planning to construct permanent treatment facilities.
The cost to do this have already exceeded $1 million, city officials said. Costs are expected to rise to over $20 million with the construction of long-term maintenance and new treatment facilities. Ted Warpinski, a partner at Halling and Cayo, the firm representing the city, said the suit aims to ensure Eau Claire gets a fair deal, and he's optimistic the city may see relief.
"Funding for these kinds of things is not something that most municipalities are prepared for," Warpinski said. "Really it's just a matter of, the city of Eau Claire is not wanting to just wait to see how everybody else tries to resolve it and take what they get out of that here."
"The PFAS manufacturers, not the public, should be responsible for these costs," the press release read. "These companies knew long ago that PFAS chemicals were harmful yet failed to warn the public or remove the product from the market, all the while profiting greatly from its continued sale."
The city said work to remove and test for PFAS is necessary so that city water remains within Wisconsin's safe drinking water standards.
The press release says the lawsuit is a step to "ensure all those responsible for the PFAS contamination at the City Well Fields are held accountable for the clean-up and the damages they have caused."
It was first announced in July 2021 that small levels of PFAS were found in Eau Claire's drinking water, and four of 16 wells were being shut down. Eventually nine wells would be shut down. PFAS have also been found in soil and water samples at the Chippewa Valley Airport.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, scientists are still learning about the health effects PFAS can have on the body. Research suggests high levels of some PFAS may increase cholesterol levels, increase risk of thyroid disease, and decrease fertility in women, among other negative health impacts.
PFAS is used in products like nonstick cookware and firefighting foam. They are called "forever chemicals" because of how long they take to break down in the environment.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice has been involved in a federal lawsuit with DuPont and 3M for their manufacturing of PFAS. In the city's press release they said they are aware of proposed class action settlements with 3M and DuPont, and may recover funds if the settlements are approved.