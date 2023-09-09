Less rain in the forecast as showers become more isolated and temperatures cool down

Saturday night cools down to 58° with isolated to scattered showers.
Sunday warms to 70° with mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain before 4am and after 3pm.
Chances of rain are due to a passing cold front. The possibility of rain will be throughout the evening of Saturday, but higher chances and a bit more widespread rain will be at midnight until 3am.
From 4am until 6pm Sunday, rain will be at a halt with more chances resuming later on in the evening for very light and isolated showers.
With chances being low and rain being isolated to scattered, totals have and are continuing to diminish with anywhere between zero to 1/4" possible. Models have most areas seeing the lower end of rainfall accumulation.
While we don't get as much rain as many wanted, we are cooling down a bit below average as humidity slides down into very low levels.
There are a few more rain chances ahead, but like this rain event, models haven't been too kind with how much we receive. Those wanting rain will just have to hope for the best.