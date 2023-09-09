 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Less rain in the forecast as showers become more isolated and temperatures cool down

  • Updated
  • 0

Isolated to scattered showers tonight and possibly tomorrow as below average temperatures move in.

Saturday night cools down to 58° with isolated to scattered showers. 

Sunday warms to 70° with mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain before 4am and after 3pm. 

DMA - HRRR PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast New LabelsMIDNIGHT.png

Chances of rain are due to a passing cold front. The possibility of rain will be throughout the evening of Saturday, but higher chances and a bit more widespread rain will be at midnight until 3am. 

DMA - HRRR PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast New LabelsSUNEVE.png

From 4am until 6pm Sunday, rain will be at a halt with more chances resuming later on in the evening for very light and isolated showers. 

Precipitation Futurecast EURO.png

With chances being low and rain being isolated to scattered, totals have and are continuing to diminish with anywhere between zero to 1/4" possible. Models have most areas seeing the lower end of rainfall accumulation. 

Muggy Meter EURO Daybreak Longer Term.png

While we don't get as much rain as many wanted, we are cooling down a bit below average as humidity slides down into very low levels. 

There are a few more rain chances ahead, but like this rain event, models haven't been too kind with how much we receive. Those wanting rain will just have to hope for the best. 

7 Day Evening.png

Send your weather and pet photos to News 18 here

Tags

Recommended for you