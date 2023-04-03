Local biker "3 Dog Mike" in national contest to build motorcycle for him, his dogs, and veterans

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Maybe you've seen local biker "3 Dog Mike" on his Harley with one of his three service dogs, or maybe you've seen his YouTube videos. Right now, he's in a nationwide contest to build his own motorcycle for him and the dogs, and he's helping veterans along the way.
Meridean's Mike Dillion, better known as "3 Dog Mike", has been riding with his service dog Harley Rose for 17 years. He said one day she just hopped on.
"It's in their blood," Dillon said. "Most dogs run the other way, but Rosie and her babies just go right to the noise."
Now, he also rides with Rosie's son Reggie and her grandson Arthur.
Dillon has miles of memories with his dogs. He and Rosie helped break the world record for the longest Harley parade, and they were guests of honor at the 2017 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Now, he's a finalist in Orange County Choppers' Dream Chopper contest. The biker with the most votes gets to build and keep their own chopper.
"It's unworldly, the way that things are playing out for me," Dillon said.
Votes are cast by donations to Hope for the Warriors, a nonprofit that helps military families. That's a cause close to Dillon's heart.
"I don't know if I've saved any lives or not but I like to get in there and talk to people at events and stuff," Dillon said. "Motorcycling and veterans go hand in hand."
He grew up in the foster system, and said he knew many veterans who were there to help when he needed it. Now, he likes to give back, and connect people with the organization 1Soldier, 1Dog, 1Team that matches veterans with trained shelter dogs.
"If someone's at the end of their rope, and they get a dog, they can work a miracle," Dillon said.
If he wins the Chopper contest, he'll build a dog saddle and a sidecar to offer rides to vets who can't ride bikes themselves. But don't worry, he says it'll still be cool.
The Dream Chopper contest ends Thursday, April 6. To cast your vote, click here.