Local counselor offers advice for managing grief in the wake of losing Lily Peters

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) — The tragic loss of Lily Peters has rocked the Chippewa Valley community and raises concerns about mental health in the local area as everyone searches for answers.
Annelies White, a behavioral care counselor with Prevea Health, shared her thoughts on why the pain of this event has been felt so deeply across the Chippewa Valley.
"I guess I put myself into the shoes of the law enforcement and the things that they have had to deal with in the last day. The things that they have seen," White said. "The fact that it could have been them. It could have been anyone. This was such a tragic experience."
White added that this is a time to talk about what you are feeling with your loved ones. She said it is especially important for parents to check on the mental health of their children.
She explained it’s critical to validate their emotions, while at the same time helping them understand the way they process their grief could change dramatically from day to day, or even minute to minute.
"There's no right or wrong about how you are going to feel," she said. "Some people are going to straight-up feel sad, mad, angry. Feeling what they feel is nothing. That's just because of being in shock. Some people will be surprised how sad they truly are, and not sure what to do with that."
White recommended folks make use of local community resources and support groups, and reach out to a professional counselor should you or someone you love have difficulty with normal day-to-day functioning.
