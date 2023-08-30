Local grandfather, grandson fix wall at Menomonie cemetery

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Brick by brick, a local grandfather taught his grandson valuable life lessons while giving back to the community.
Menomonie resident Bryant Schoenick said he was walking through the Evergreen Cemetery a few weeks ago when he noticed the entrance wall was broken down.
"With it knocked down, that kind of says we don't really care, and nobody really cares. Well, people do care," said Schoenick.
Upset by the destruction, he was motivated to take on the project with his grandson.
"I want to instill some values in my grandson, and show him we can make a difference one at a time, each of us," Schoenick said.
So, they did. Schoenick and his grandson Owen spent several hours Friday evening repairing the wall.
"To show that even when things are broken, it's pretty easy to fix them as long as you have the right materials to do so," said Owen Schoenick.
A local resident and cemetery sexton showed gratitude for their act of kindness.
"I thought 'oh no what are we going to do about this?' And then on Tuesday I came down and the rocks had been stacked up and it looked very nice. I was just pleased that someone did that," said Gary Cowles.
Schoenick said he was glad to respond to the communities needs and spend quality time with his grandson.
"We all have to do our part, and I am glad we did it," Schoenick said.