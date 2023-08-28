Local law enforcement anticipates reports of child abuse to increase once school starts

ALTOONA (WQOW) - At the start of the school year, the Altoona Police Department tends to see reports of child abuse go up.
According to Children's Wisconsin, there are many signs you should look out for when spotting child abuse.
These signs can be physical or behavioral.
Physical signs may include bruises, welts, poor hygiene, burns and, or missing hair.
Behavioral signs could include poor grades, lack of concentration, frequent absence from school, acts of aggression, withdrawal from others, hurting themselves or others, unusual fears and more.
A sergeant with the Altoona Police Department said child abuse cases tend to be steady throughout the year, but reports often increase when kids go back to school.
"When kids go to school and start reporting stuff to their teachers and staff who are mandated reporters, then we receive more reports. And we do tend to see a little bit of a dip in the summer because kids are at home with people and not having those interactions with mandated reporters," said Sergeant Tim Peterson.
Last week Altoona Police Department earned a collaboration award with Children's Wisconsin for providing resources and support to the families of Altoona who have experienced child abuse or maltreatment.
Sergeant Peterson advises anyone who may suspect child abuse or neglect to report it to DHS. And if there is an immediate concern they should contact law enforcement.
The phone number for making reports in Eau Claire County is 715-839-7118.