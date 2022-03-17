Local mortgage experts reacts to hike in rate

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Mortgage rates are on the rise nationally, but a Chippewa Valley mortgage expert is warning local home buyers not to worry.
Real Estate Association of the Chippewa Valley board member Bryan Renton said many factors like inflation and international issues cause changes in mortgage rates.
Renton said when buying a home, it is important to focus on how a mortgage rate applies to your own situation instead of market trends.
"Don't follow the buzz of what people are saying because that's going to lead to anxiety, find out what your situation is and how what's happening impacts your situation as opposed to following buzz," said Renton.
Renton wanted to remind locals that 20 years ago, rates were much higher at 9%. Nowadays, they are significantly lower at just over four percentage points.