Local parades partner with law enforcements to ensure safety measures

EAU CLAIRE, CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Event organizers of two local parades say they will be partnering with local law enforcement this week to ensure safety among spectators and parade participants.
The Eau Claire Clearwater Winter Parade will take place this Friday at 6:30 p.m.
A fireworks show will kick off the parade, and various floats will follow. People are advised to bundle up and bring their letters to Santa for the U.S. Postal service to send to the North Pole.
The parade will go down West Grand Avenue to First Avenue.
"We have safety measures in place, as we always do. Our parade leads off with our police department and sheriff's department. We also end with a large street vehicle, probably a snowplow. And as far as all of the side streets, we have barricades, people, and some city trucks blocking streets so that we don't have people driving in or accessing the roads inadvertently," said Dawn Comte, Eau Claire's recreation manager.
Likewise, The Bridge to Wonderland Parade in Chippewa Falls is following suit.
"There are safety measures. We have always worked with the police department, as well as sheriff's department. We have yellow buses bringing in some buses to help partition off blocks and things like that. We also have volunteers and a lot of people down here who are always cautious of safety measures," said Teri Ouimette, Executive Director of Chippewa Falls Main Street.
The Chippewa falls bridge to wonderland parade will take place this Saturday at 6:00 pm.
There will be over 50 illuminated musical floats, horse-drawn carriages and a Christmas tree lighting to end the parade.
This parade will take place on Bridge Street, Chippewa Falls.