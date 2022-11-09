Local political science professor shares election analysis

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local political science expert is calling the midterm election results 'status quo.'
UW-Eau Claire political science professor Geoff Peterson said he was struck by how few incumbents lost their seats and how little change there was for Republicans or Democrats.
Because there was little change in the election, no single race stood out to Peterson specifically.
"If you look at it, even the Assembly and the state Senate didn't change very much. I mean, fundamentally in terms of the numbers. So, it was very much so a status quo election in Wisconsin. It is not necessarily a bad thing; it is just a surprise because that is not normal in a midterm election," says Peterson.
Peterson said this election was unusual because in the past approximately 40 to 50 seats have changed in the U.S. House.
He also said within the next few years he expects Wisconsin politics to be a copy and paste.
"I would fully expect that what we have seen for the last four years is what we will see for the next four. It is possible you could have some dramatic shift in the 2024 election in terms of the makeup of the House, Assembly, or Senate but I think that is really unlikely," said Peterson.
To Peterson's surprise, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes did not win along with his former running mate Governor Evers. There was a fairly significant gap when comparing the two.