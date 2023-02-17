 Skip to main content
Lots of chances for snow after a warm President's Day Weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

A couple of warm days before lots of snow potentially arrives to the Chippewa Valley

If you are looking for warmer weather, this weekend is going to be perfect for enjoying the outdoors once more. However, enjoy it while it lasts, as next week is changing up the forecast for another round of winter like weather. 

Patio Forecast Tomorrow.png

President's Day Weekend is shaping up to be pretty nice with temperatures in the upper 30s, with chances of reaching 40°. 

7 Day Snow Graph - Evening.png

The new week is going to be pretty wintry with lots of snow chances. This will especially be the case in the middle of the week.

Winter Storm Forecasting Live ECMWF.png
Multiple Models Graph 4-6 days.png

Looking at Wednesday and Thursday, these days in particular could bring in a ton of snow. This is due to a major system moving through Western Wisconsin.

Early models have totals range from around 9" to upwards of 20"+ of snow. We will keep an eye closely on this system. Make sure you keep checking back on the latest info on this winter storm. 

7 Day Evening.png

