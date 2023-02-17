Lots of chances of snow after a warm President's Day Weekend

If you are looking for warmer weather, this weekend is going to be perfect for enjoying the outdoors once more. However, enjoy it while it lasts, as next week is changing up the forecast for another round of winter like weather.
President's Day Weekend is shaping up to be pretty nice with temperatures in the upper 30s, with chances of reaching 40°.
The new week is going to be pretty wintry with lots of snow chances. This will especially be the case in the middle of the week.
Looking at Wednesday and Thursday, these days in particular could bring in a ton of snow. This is due to a major system moving through Western Wisconsin.
Early models have totals range from around 9" to upwards of 20"+ of snow. We will keep an eye closely on this system. Make sure you keep checking back on the latest info on this winter storm.