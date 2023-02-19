Lots of snow in the forecast as a major winter storm makes its way through the Chippewa Valley

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of greater than 12 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph and lead to areas of blowing snow, blizzard conditions possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southeast and west central Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be two main waves of this event. The first Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning will see totals of 4 to 8 inches of snow. There will be a lull before snow picks up again Wednesday evening where an additional 8 or more inches of snow could fall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&