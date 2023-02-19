Lots of snow in the forecast as a major winter storm makes its way through the Chippewa Valley

Our weekend comes to a close with temperatures in the mid 30s and mostly cloudy skies. The work week ahead is going to be a doozy, as forecasts point towards snow totals that will make travelling nearly impossible.
To look at this week entirely, we first need to talk about Monday, as it is separate from what it ahead. For our start to the work week, we will have chances of snow at 11 am and lasting up until the evening.
Through this time, snow will fall at a light to moderate rate with snow totals only reaching a trace to 2". What helps this, is our temperatures reaching above freezing for most of the afternoon. Once it is the evening, we will cool down, and take a short breather, as Tuesday through Thursday is going to particularly hazardous.
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect starting Tuesday evening through Thursday afternoon. During this time period, expect heavy snowfall, strong winds, and wind chills falling to dangerous levels.
This will make travel very difficult and dangerous as winds will blow more snow onto roads, which will then become more slippery, and you have reduced visibility.
Looking at models, the storm will be split into two parts. The first will arrive Tuesday evening and last until early morning Wednesday. During this time, snow will fall at a pretty moderate rate with 3" to 8" possible.
The next part of the storm will begin shortly after, with snow picking back up around Wednesday afternoon and last until Thursday afternoon.
The second part of the storm will be where we see most of the accumulation and dangerous travel conditions, as winds pick up to almost 40 mph and snow falls at a rate of 1"-2" inches per hour. Totals for this are at least 8"+ with some models leaning to upwards of 12" to 16" of accumulation.
As said in previous forecasts, we still are a little aways from the start of the winter storm, so make sure you keep checking back for the latest forecasts to stay up to date on the latest information. Either way, these models have been pretty consistent on a lot of snow, so be prepared for the middle of the week to see some unprecedented snowfall.