"Luckily I got here when I did": Nick's Dog Treats & Coffee Brew damaged in fire

AUGUSTA (WQOW) - A Saturday morning fire damaged parts of Nick's Dog Treats & Coffee Brew in Augusta, and owner Jennifer Hinze is sharing her experience.
Jennifer shares the company with her 19-year-old son Nick, who was diagnosed with quadriplegic cerebral palsy as an infant.
Together, they sell coffee and homemade dog biscuits, but on Saturday, Jennifer arrived at work to find the building in flames.
"As soon as I opened the door I was just engulfed in smoke and it was just completely black. I couldn't see a thing," Jennifer said on a Facebook livestream. "Luckily no one was injured. Luckily I got here when I did because we were able to save the building, thank God."
She said the fire started in their gas fireplace, which had just been turned on last week. She said the fire was quickly contained, so damage is mostly around the fireplace, but she has a lot of cleaning to do as the building is covered in ashes.
Jennifer told News 18 she is working with her insurance company to determine when she can re-open . In the meantime, she will continue baking treats out of her home and hopes to be able to take new orders soon.
She also said she's working on re-ordering coffee to fulfill those orders as well.
A cost of damage is unknown.
Jennifer and Nick's family started a GoFundMe in support of the business; you can contact Nick's Dog Treats & Coffee Brew on Facebook with any questions.