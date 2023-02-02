Man fatally shot in Menomonie by law enforcement after alleged home invasion identified

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - The man who was killed two weeks ago by law enforcement has been identified by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, as have the officers who wounded him.
Officials say Nicholas L. Ciccarelli, 45, was killed on January 21 during a traffic stop in a vehicle he allegedly stole after a recent home invasion.
According to the DOJ, when Ciccarelli was stopped, he exited the vehicle and quickly approached the officers, moving his firearm toward them. Menomonie Police Officer Tyson Kahl, Menomonie Police Lieutenant Michael Sampson, and Dunn County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Blum discharged their weapons.
Before the officer involved shooting, police say Ciccarelli was at a home in the area of Bongey Drive and Terill Road in Menomonie. That is where police say he broke into the home after threatening to shoot the victim. Once in, he did shoot into a room the victim barricaded themselves into, but police say the victim was not hit. He then left, taking the victim's keys and vehicle.
Nine days before this incident, Ciccarelli was charged in Dunn County with disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer. In that case, the criminal complaint said a woman called police because Ciccarelli was standing in her driveway looking into her garage on Bongey Drive. News 18 cannot confirm if these two incidents are related.
The DOJ said Thursday they are continuing to investigate the critical incident, and per protocol the involved officers are on administrative leave.