Man files federal lawsuit against city of Stanley alleging age discrimination

MADISON (WQOW) - An area man who alleges he was passed over for a job based on his age is now suing the city of Stanley in federal court.
Ed Shilts filed the lawsuit in July. He alleges that a year prior in August 2021 he applied for the job in the public works water department. He had worked for nine years at a cheese factory and felt his experience there was directly applicable to the responsibilities he would have with public works.
According to the lawsuit, there was a meeting in September with the city personnel committee and finance committee in which they decided to interview one of the candidates who applied, and later the job was offered to that candidate. Said candidate was 40, and Shilts was 58.
The lawsuit goes on to say that that candidate did not have directly relevant work experience, including a CDL. Shilts on the other hand did have a CDL. The lawsuit states that the job posting said a CDL license was a requirement for the job.
According to the minutes from a November common council meeting, Shilts asked why his application was not reviewed further, to which Mayor Haas stated "that it based on age due to the position that was being filled would require several years to train into that position."
The city of Stanley responded to the lawsuit on August 16 of this year. They denied the way Shilt's lawsuit recounted the November common council meeting, saying it was inconsistent with the recording and the meeting minutes. They also denied that his experience at the cheese factor was directly applicable to the position he applied for.
Shilts is asking among other things for back pay, and all other lost compensation, including health care and pension benefits.
The city asks that the lawsuit be dismissed with prejudice.