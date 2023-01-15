Man killed by falling hay bales in Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY (WQOW) - A man is dead after being struck by falling hay bales in Pierce County on Saturday.
According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, a tractor trailer operated by a 66-year-old man from Elmwood was delivering hay bales at a farm in Rock Elm Township when a load of hay bales shifted and fell off a trailer. The haybales struck John Robey, a 60-year-old man also from Elmwood.
Officials said Robey was transported to Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin where he was pronounced deceased.