Marquette Poll: Most Americans polled oppose overturning Roe v. Wade, less of a divide on restrictions

(WQOW) - The announcement that Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will retire comes as the court is hearing arguments concerning abortion laws across the U.S.
According to a Marquette Poll released Wednesday, the public opposes overturning Roe v. Wade, but there is a narrower gap when it comes to the specific laws the court is considering in relation to the Roe precedent.
Among those with an opinion on Roe, 28% said they are in favor of overturning the decision and 72% are opposed to overturning it.
The case before the court that includes argument for overturning Roe concerns a Mississippi law that restricts abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. There is less of a strong divide on that. 49% favor that limitation on abortion, while 51% oppose it.
Meanwhile, approval of the U.S. Supreme Court remains evenly divided, with 52% approving and 46% disapproving. Approval declined from July to September of last year and has remained stagnant since.
The survey was conducted Jan. 10-21, 2022, interviewing 1000 adults nationwide, with a margin of error of +/-4 percentage points.
