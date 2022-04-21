Menomonie Police ask for help locating man with dementia

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Menomonie Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man with dementia who has gone missing.
A Silver Alert has been issued for Allan Hilgendorf. He is 88 years old and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a cream colored shirt, a blue hat with a gray brim, glasses, and dark colored shoes. Hilgendorf is 5'8" and 150 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.
According to police, he left a medical facility against orders. Hilgendorf was reportedly seen walking near The Bridge to Hope on South Broadway Street in Menomonie.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Menomonie Police Department at 715-232-1283.