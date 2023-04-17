Menomonie police want your help identifying a graffiti suspect

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - The Menomonie Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a rash of graffiti cases.
Three downtown businesses were painted during the overnight hours of March 31. Police wouldn't identify what businesses were graffitied, but did say they were all on the western side of Main St.
If you can identify this person, you're asked to call the Menomonie Police Department at 715-232-1283 and reference case M22-00721.
You can also report anonymously through Dunn County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-DUNN. You can also submit tips online here: Dunn County Crime Stoppers (dunncocrimestoppers.com)