Meteorological Fall begins Friday; a look at what to expect

Friday officially marks the first day of Meteorological Fall, but as we've been talking about, it'll be feeling more like the middle of the Summer.
You can head over to our weather tab to read more about the current forecast, but here, we're going to talk about the numbers for Meteorological Fall, what September brings, and a look at the Climate Prediction Center's outlooks for September and for Meteorological Fall.
Let's start with Meteorological Fall as a whole. Obviously we see the days getting shorter and temperatures getting colder. The average overall temperature drops from 60.3 degrees in September to 33.9 degrees in November. September is the wettest month with it getting drier as we head towards November and we also begin to see snow on average in October.
If we just look at September, the average high temperature drops from 78 degrees on the 1st to 66 degrees on the 30th while the average low drops from 55 degrees to 43 degrees. The average overall temperature for the month is 60.3 degrees and last September, the average was 62 degrees. The all-time warmest temperature ever recorded in September was 101 degrees set back on September 10, 1931. The all-time coldest temperature ever recorded in September was 22 degrees set back on September 30, 1899.
So, how will this September and Meteorological Fall play out? Taking a look at data from the Climate Prediction Center, it's showing temperatures to run above average and precipitation to run below average for September.
As far as Meteorological Fall is concerned (September - November), there's really no clear signal for above or below average for temperatures but it does note slightly below average precipitation.
