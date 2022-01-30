 Skip to main content
Mild temperatures expected through the end of January

Pleasant end to the weekend

Cloudy skies will persist today with slightly cooler temperatures, but still not as cold as we have been dealing with in recent weeks. 

Mild stretch of weather ahead

We will continue to see temperatures rise as we go through the end of January and into the first day of February. Temperatures will climb into the 30s on Monday and Tuesday. 

Arctic air returns

The mild weather won't last for very long because an arctic blast is going to arrive heading towards the end of the upcoming week with highs back down into the single digits with sub-zero low temperatures. Dangerous wind chills are possible Thursday and Friday mornings. 

