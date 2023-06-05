 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight Monday night. This advisory affects people living
in the following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire,
Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest and southeast,
while the highest concentrations are expected within the corridor
south of a Minneapolis/St Paul, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north
of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that
people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Milltown man dies a week after vehicle crash

MGN crash

OSCEOLA (WQOW) - A Milltown man has died after his vehicle was submerged in water.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, May 27 just before midnight, a 911 call came in to the Polk County Emergency Communications Center about a single vehicle crash.  It was on County Road Y, north of County Road M in the town of Osceola.  Authorities say the vehicle rolled over and was partially submerged in water.

In a press release, it said first responders entered the waist deep water and pulled one person from the vehicle.  Life saving measures were immediately attempted and the victim was transported by ambulance to Osceola Medical Center.  He was later flown to Regions Hospital in Minnesota.

A week later, officials say he was taken off life support and died as a result of the crash.  He has been identified as Brett Evenson, 47, from Milltown, Wisconsin.

Authorities say this is the fourth fatality in Polk County in 2023.  The crash remains under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

