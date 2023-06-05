Milltown man dies a week after vehicle crash

OSCEOLA (WQOW) - A Milltown man has died after his vehicle was submerged in water.
According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, May 27 just before midnight, a 911 call came in to the Polk County Emergency Communications Center about a single vehicle crash. It was on County Road Y, north of County Road M in the town of Osceola. Authorities say the vehicle rolled over and was partially submerged in water.
In a press release, it said first responders entered the waist deep water and pulled one person from the vehicle. Life saving measures were immediately attempted and the victim was transported by ambulance to Osceola Medical Center. He was later flown to Regions Hospital in Minnesota.
A week later, officials say he was taken off life support and died as a result of the crash. He has been identified as Brett Evenson, 47, from Milltown, Wisconsin.
Authorities say this is the fourth fatality in Polk County in 2023. The crash remains under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.