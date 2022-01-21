Milwaukee lawyer chosen as new UW System President

MADISON (WQOW) - The UW System Board of Regents announced Friday that they have selected Milwaukee lawyer Jay O. Rothman as the next leader of the university system.
Rothman, 62, is the chairman and CEO of Foley & Lardner, which he joined in 1986. He earned his bachelor's degree from Marquette University, and law degree from Harvard.
The Board of Regents said last week UW-Eau Claire chancellor Jim Schmidt was one of two finalists for the position currently held by former Governor Tommy Thompson on an interim basis. Thompson is set to step down on March 18.
According to the UW System position profile, "The next President of the UW System will lead with persistence, patience, vigor, decisiveness, and humility as the UW System moves into a new era of higher education. The next President will support and champion the UW System as one of the world’s leading research, teaching, and public service institutions."
The UW System has been searching for a new president since former president Ray Cross retired in 2020.