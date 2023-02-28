Missing and endangered alert sent out for Rusk County man

RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) - Police are searching for a 37-year-old man who has been missing for several days, and law enforcement said there is concern for his safety and well-being.
Officials with the Rusk County Sheriff's Office say Jason Johnson was last seen at his home in Sheldon on Sunday, February 19. He has not shown up to work or contacted family or friends since, which is not normal for him.
He is driving a white 2014 Chevrolet Sonic, Wisconsin license plate 329-ZCZ. Officials said his vehicle was seen in Barron between February 20 and 23. They also said they can confirm he was in Millston from February 24 through 26.
Johnson is described at 6 feet tall with brown hair and blue eyes. Officials said he was last seen wearing a green camouflage hoodie with a dark-colored winter jacket.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Rusk County Sheriff's Office at 715-532-2200.