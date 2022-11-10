'Missing Man Flyover' honors veterans

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - For over a decade, Chippewa Manor, an assisted living facility in Chippewa Falls, has held a veterans’ salute ceremony with an emotional conclusion.
Chippewa Manor president Jill Gengler said the ceremony is not just about remembering veterans, but also sharing each one’s lived experience.
“Getting the personal stories of each veteran that comes to live with us and presenting those to them," Gengler said. "A lot of times their families haven’t even heard those stories."
“This is the 14th year Chippewa Manor has made a tribute to our veterans that live and work here, and each year we try and expand it out into the community more and more," she said.
One of the earliest expansions to the ceremony was including the Missing Man Formation — a flyover conducted by local pilots in tight formation. One pilot leaves the group as they pass overhead. It's a searing visual representing those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
“It's to signify all of those lives that were lost, and didn’t come home or fly home," Gengler said. "It elicits a very large emotional response from anybody who attends.”
Behind the scenes, a lot of coordination and practice goes into making the flyover happen. It may look graceful and effortless when everything goes smoothly, but depending on conditions, it can be quite challenging.
“It’s actually pretty hard work, you have to really have your skills sharp and exercise them, and that’s where a lot of the fun is," Missing Man Pilot Hal Wighton said. "In a very tiny way, we imagine what other guys did long before us, when people were shooting at them.”
“It’s hard to judge from my position," Missing Man Pilot Mike Pope added. "Joe usually makes the call on the pull-up, so that I know when to go. Like Hal said, it was pretty rough today. It was like a fist fight in a phone booth trying to keep position.”
When the pilots are not in formation, it's their tight bond that is on display, and unlike the flyover, it's not a performance.
“It’s a really good brotherhood," Pope said. "Most of us would do pretty much anything for the other guys, and I’d trust these guys with my life.”
The group said they fly four events each year, and while they’ll take any excuse to fly together, the ceremony at Chippewa Manor is humbling.
“This is our time to make sure that the whole community knows what the people, especially here at Chippewa Manor, did for us, and we’re going to keep doing that,” Gengler said.