More fog chances throughout the day with a wintry mix by evening

Just like yesterday, today will once again see fog chances this morning and evening. Along with fog, there will also be chances of a wintry mix/snow tonight. This could mean a pretty noticeable impact to tonight's and tomorrow morning's commute.
The main reasons that we are continually having fog chances is due to a stagnant system just off to our west. This is keeping our temperatures relatively the same throughout the day, as well as bring in dewpoint that are within a few degrees of our temperatures.
For today and tomorrow, expect this system to still be relatively in the same area, as it won't be fully moved past our area until late Wednesday into Thursday.
Due to our temps staying near or below freezing, fog will still be able to freeze on surfaces. Visibility can also be negated to a quarter of a mile or less at times due to the density of the fog.
Tonight, around 10 pm, we will start to have chances of snow/wintry mix, lasting until 5 am tomorrow. Areas north of I-94 will have higher chances of seeing more snow than a wintry mix and vice versa for those south of I-94.
Due to a wintry mix, and temps staying near 32 degrees, totals will be 2" at the most with areas on average seeing trace - 1".
After tomorrows end to wintry mix/snow, Wednesday night and Thursday could see more snow as a cold front moves through. However, chances are very small. That goes the same with Thursday as well.
Either way, temperatures will dip slightly into Friday and Saturday due to the passing of the front. By Sunday, another shift in the pattern will leave us warming up once again to temps nearing 40 degrees, which is about fifteen degrees above average for this time of season.