More rain and thunderstorm chances ahead as warm weather continues

The past couple of days has been pretty rainy and gloomy. This is only set to continue as we see thunderstorms that may become strong to severe.
For tonight, there is a slight chance for southern counties to have isolated severe thunderstorms. The biggest risk for the storms is small hail and strong winds.
Starting around 8 pm, we will start to see thunderstorms. This will continue for the next couple of hours and is the time when we the strongest of storms.
By midnight, storms will clear out and clouds will just be left over.
Rain chances are withheld for most of Sunday. It won't be until the evening when showers and thunderstorms return.
Even past Sunday, rain is still in much of the forecast for the next seven day. Only Wednesday is our break in rain. However, even with rain, temperatures are not cooling down anytime soon.