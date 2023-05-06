More rain and thunderstorm chances ahead as warm weather continues

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Eau Claire County through 745 PM CDT... At 702 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northeast of Mondovi, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near... Fall Creek around 720 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Augusta and Fairchild. This includes the following highways... Interstate 94 in Wisconsin between mile markers 69 and 86. U.S. Highway 53 between mile markers 86 and 87. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH