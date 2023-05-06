 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Eau Claire County
through 745 PM CDT...

At 702 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles northeast of Mondovi, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Fall Creek around 720 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of this storm include Augusta and
Fairchild.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 94 in Wisconsin between mile markers 69 and 86.
U.S. Highway 53 between mile markers 86 and 87.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

More rain and thunderstorm chances ahead as warm weather continues

  • Updated
  • 0

Tonight sees more thunderstorms with some possibly becoming severe

The past couple of days has been pretty rainy and gloomy. This is only set to continue as we see thunderstorms that may become strong to severe.

SPC DMA Day 1 Outlookqo.png

For tonight, there is a slight chance for southern counties to have isolated severe thunderstorms. The biggest risk for the storms is small hail and strong winds. 

DMAwide - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecasteveningqo.png

Starting around 8 pm, we will start to see thunderstorms. This will continue for the next couple of hours and is the time when we the strongest of storms.

DMAwide - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecastlateveningqo.png

By midnight, storms will clear out and clouds will just be left over.

DMAwide - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecastqosunday.png

Rain chances are withheld for most of Sunday. It won't be until the evening when showers and thunderstorms return. 

Even past Sunday, rain is still in much of the forecast for the next seven day. Only Wednesday is our break in rain. However, even with rain, temperatures are not cooling down anytime soon. 

7 Day Eveningqo.png

Send your weather and pet photos to News 18 here

Tags

Recommended for you