More scattered storms tonight with a break in rainy weather ahead

Today, temps only reached the upper 70s today as rain has kept our temperatures down for the last couple of days. However, this hasn't dropped our humidity as our dewpoints are close to our temperatures by a few degrees throughout the day. This has allowed us to have long lasting showers. Tonight, we will have more rain, but not as much as what we had yesterday.
Last night, the Chippewa Valley had heavy and long lasting rain that went on through most of the evening. Places like Menomonie and New Richmond saw rain totals at about 1.5 inches of rain. The studio was short a half inch, measuring just over an inch. Down south, Winona had about the same as the studio. Places east of the area saw very little rain, only getting about two tenths of an inch.
Tonight's rain will be much quicker than yesterday's, but the timing is a lot harder to pin down due to the amount of humidity. The models are pointing to rain only starting in the Chippewa Valley around 10 PM, but with humidity, scattered showers could reach the area much earlier, at around 6 PM. Once the rain reaches the Chippewa Valley, it will only last a couple of hours, with the rest of the night being clear of any storms. With the humidity still being relatively high, we will only drop to the low 60s.
The weekend will start with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms. These storms could develop around 4 PM. The nature of these storms will form like popcorn as they will pop-up in an area and only last for a half hour. Thus, there is a good chance that the area won't see any rain at all, and be dry throughout the day with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Sunday will be our first break in storms, as well as some humidity. There will be some amount of humidity, though dewpoints will drop to be at a little more comfortable level. This will go into next week and last up until Wednesday. Throughout these days, skies will be relatively sunny with temps in the low 80s.
By the middle of the week, starting on Wednesday night, humidity will pick back up with storm chances. These storms will last into Thursday morning, with more storms on Thursday evening, and once again going into the morning of the next day. Because of the few days of weather, Friday will start the weekend humid and temps only in the 70s.