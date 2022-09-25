More windy weather before morning frost chances later in the week

Nearing the end of the week, we did start to pick back up to some "warmer" temps while having very comfortable humidity. Today we reached the 70s with dewpoints in the mid 40s. Also, some areas did receive some rain, though most of the threat were the strong winds, which unfortunately will continue into tomorrow. Tonight we will cool down into the mid 40s, with winds dropping slightly, but give us a wind chill between 40 and 45 degrees.
Tomorrow continues our trend of strong winds with gusts still 20+ mph. Winds in general will be 15-20 mph coming from the northwest, keeping us cool. Temps will only be in the 60s with partly cloudy skies. If we get more sunshine though, our temps could be closer to 70, but with the winds being strong, it will be tough to hit that number.
Dewpoints this weekend, and even into next week, will be very low and even dry. This is due to the northwest winds now and in the future, winds shifting southeast. Most of the time, dewpoints climb when our winds are southwest which will not be the case. Therefore, we will stay dry and cool for most of the week.
With lower dewpoints and a continuation of cool air flooding the area, Wednesday will have our next chances of frost and even a freeze potentially. The morning will have temps in the low 30s, which is at freezing level. Expect this day to be cold, where for a moment, it'll feel like winter.
After Wednesday, the rest of the week will slowly climb in temps and top off at the end of the week in the 70s. This is close to our average where earlier in the week, we are relatively below that average. Our next chances of rain don't come until the weekend, with right now, those chances even looking very small. Thus, winds and cool temps are the main topic for this next week with pretty much no rain in the forecast.