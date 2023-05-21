Mostly above average temps for the work week with only a few rain chances

What a beautiful weekend we had! Temps were sitting above average with plenty of sunshine. If you are still in the mood for more of this weather for the next seven days, we've got it! The only thing is there might be a hint or two of rain.
For tomorrow, we are looking at a pretty similar forecast with lots of sun and temps heading for the 80s.
Sunshine continues past tomorrow, as our next four to five days have almost no clouds. It isn't but Wednesday, where we see a decrease as there are rain chances.
Tuesday night into Wednesday, will see a cold front move through which is why we have chances. However, models point towards the morning hours of Wednesday seeing the best possibilities, and even then, these chances are minimal.
So, expect Wednesday to probably see lots of sunshine, but cooler temps with it being a cold front moving in.
After a slight chance of rain and one cooler day than the past couple, temps warm back up towards the weekend. But there is another chance of rain for Sunday.