Mother Nature giving us a much better and safer forecast heading into Christmas Eve

A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect for Western Wisconsin until 6 am Saturday.
With the winter storm weakened, we have officially been downgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory. This is also due to current conditions with winds, blowing snow, and visibility.
This is a good thing! With visibility not as bad, and winds not as strong, it means that we are not in for the worst, and that it is not won't be as life-threatening. We take Blizzard Warnings very seriously and want to make sure that everyone is safe and properly prepared for the worst-case scenario.
Even with the downgrade, we should be in for some strong winds still, as well as wind chills that are still at a level to cause frostbite.
Wind chills will range from -20 to -25 degrees, especially in the early morning hours, which is very dangerous while out in the cold.
By Saturday afternoon, we will see wind chills increase to a much less dangerous level, where frostbite is less likely.
Due to the blowing snow and cold temperatures, many roads are ice/snow covered. This will continue throughout the night as we continue to see increased wind speeds.
If you travel in these conditions, make sure to take extra preparations before going out.
It won't be until Saturday afternoon and evening, where we will see winds decrease with wind chills moving towards safer levels. By then, travel will be less dangerous with road conditions near poor.
After the Winter Weather Advisory, winds will still be gusting up to 30 mph with wind chills near - 20 degrees.
Christmas Eve will be partly cloudy and breezy with high temps near 5 degrees and wind chills from -15 to -25 degrees.
By tomorrow evening, winds will decrease significantly, and by Christmas morning, we should be back to normal wind speeds.
Christmas Day will be similar with a bit less wind. High temps will be near 5 degrees.
With cold temperatures, snow will be able to stick around for the holidays, making for a white Christmas. There even is a slight chance for some light snow overnight Sunday into Monday that may lead to some travel impacts for Monday morning's commute.
These next couple of days into Christmas, we do stay cool, but the trend is moving towards warmer weather. By the middle of next week, we will hit the 40s even. This will feel a lot warmer than what we have been feeling. We do have more rain and snow chance though, but any major systems or conditions are not within the forecast.