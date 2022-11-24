Mother nature's Thanksgiving dinner comes with a plate full of above average temps, and only a side of a few wintry mix chances

The Stormtracker 18 Weather Team wishes you all a happy Thanksgiving! The holiday this year is shaping up to not be too bad, with temps still reaching the 40s, with a few chances of a wintry mix. Tonight, we won't drop too far, and shopping this year won't be super chilly.
Whether you are eating both lunch and dinner or saving yourself for the last big meal of the day, temps are going to be steady in the mid 30s and above.
The only thing we will miss a bit today, is the sun. Clouds look to loom over us most of the day, with winds increasing into the evening hours.
With these clouds, especially in the afternoon, there is a slight chance of a few wintry mix showers. The best time where we could see some precipitation will come around 2 pm.
Even though the best chances are in the afternoon, potentially until 5 pm, the showers themselves are not widespread at all, and will not measure to much at all. Thus, road conditions should be fine throughout the day and night, making holiday travels a little bit safer.
After being full, there is Black Friday shopping, and temps tomorrow, and even the weekend look really nice. Saturday even has the potential to be at 50 degrees, which is one of the warmer temps that we have had in a while. After Saturday though, temps will start to decrease slightly, and looking ahead, there are more chances of snow/wintry mix.