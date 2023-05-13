Mother's Day starts gloomy with rain chances, but skies clear out throughout the day

Most of our rain chances for Saturday were very spotty, so we haven't seen too much rain. For Mother's Day, there will be rain chances, but we will end on a much brighter note than what we begin with.
To start us off, we will have rain chances in the morning hours starting around 6 am.
For Eau Claire, we are right on the edge of a band of rain, so we will experience much lighter and potentially moderate rain. Areas south of I-94 will have more rain showers for a longer period of time.
Chances for Eau Claire continues until 10 am but for counties south, they will see rain until around noon.
After the morning, the afternoon will start to see clouds clear, and by the evening we will be nice and sunny. Sunny skies will continue past Sunday, where Monday through Wednesday is going to be sunny as well which will make us warm-up.
Even though our temps are increasing to start the week, we will see a decrease later in the week. This will come with our next rain chances.