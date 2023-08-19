Motorcyclist dead after fatal crash in Trempealeau County

 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions over multiple days. For the
Excessive Heat Warning, heat index values up to 111 expected.
For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 97 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota, and northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to
10 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM
Wednesday to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Multiple days of excessive heat may lower
one's tolerance of it. Overnight temperatures will only drop to
the lower to middle 70s, providing little relief from the
effects of the heat during the nighttime periods. The extreme
heat may also lead to buckling roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

police lights 2

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY (WQOW) - A motorcyclist died after being struck by a car in the Township of Hale on Saturday morning.

According to a press release from the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, a group of motorcyclists were traveling north on State Road 93 approaching the intersection of County Road E in the Township of Hale.

A vehicle traveling west on County Road E failed to stop at the stop sign and entered the intersection, hitting two motorcycles and causing all of the motorcyclists to be ejected.

According to the press release, one of the motorcycle drivers sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.  

The other motorcycle driver and passenger received non-life-threatening injuries and were released from the scene.  The driver of the automobile was not injured and released from the scene, according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office.

The Independence, Hale, and Eleva Fire and First Responders assisted at the scene, along with Tri-County Ambulance, Mayo Air Ambulance, the Whitehall Police Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The identities of those involved have not been released at this time. This incident is under investigation by the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office.

