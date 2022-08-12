National group puts the word out to find missing local teen

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - 15-year-old Katherine Ertz has been missing since August 1, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Etrz is described as a white female with brown hair, blue eyes, and is 5'4.
Officials with the Eau Claire Police Department told News 18 they consider her to be a voluntary runaway, meaning she is not suspected to be held against her will. They also said they do not have any indication at this time that she is in imminent danger.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Eau Claire Police Department at