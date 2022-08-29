Near perfect weather for this week

Western Wisconsin had some strong storms pass through early this morning, but luckily, much of the storms did not have any significant danger with winds, hail, or heavy rainfall. Much of the danger was north of the Chippewa Valley and far west near the twin cities. Thus, the area had some short downpours and rumbles of thunder, leaving the rest of the day, and even the week, to be beautiful.
With storms passed, the Chippewa Valley will have partly cloudy skies and temps near 80. The scattered storms early in the morning was a cold front, and will bring us much lower humidity. However, what won't fall, and instead increase, is our winds. The cold front shifted our winds to the west and increased them to 10-15 mph with gusts 20+. The nice part is these winds coming from the west will bring in nice cool air.
By Tonight, winds will decrease to 5-10 mph with humidity at a very comfortable level, and even near dry. Temps will fall to the upper 50s with mostly clear skies, making for a beautiful night.
Tomorrow starts us off with strong winds once again at 10-15 mph and gusts 20+. Temps will only reach the upper 70s with the strong winds, but it is looking to be a very sunny day.
The rest of the week will continue sunny skies and beautiful conditions with temps near 80 and low humidity. The first day of school for Eau Claire is on Thursday, and that day itself is going to be sunny and near 80. Friday is the 20th anniversary of the Ladysmith F3 Tornado, and luckily that day will be clear of rain with temps in the mid 80s, and it being a bit humid.
Saturday and Sunday end the week with more sunny skies and temps around 80 once more. The whole week is looking to be very enjoyable with everyday being a perfect day to go outside for the last few days of August, and our shift to September where fall is approaching.