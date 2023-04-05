Neighbors alarmed by construction tied to polygamist group FLDS in Dunn County

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - New construction is raising alarm bells for neighbors in Dunn County.
You may remember the polygamist group the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, or FLDS. Maybe you know the name Warren Jeffs: the leader of that group who's serving life in prison for the sexual assault of multiple underage girls.
Now Warren's brother, Seth Jeffs, who pleaded guilty in federal court for helping Warren, has been constructing buildings on a large property in rural Menomonie.
"The minute you say the Jeffs' name, people's ears perk up," said Lissa Bertetto, who lives just a mile away from the Jeffs property with her husband, Kevin.
Seth Jeffs was identified by the Associated Press as a "high-ranking polygamist group leader" in 2016.
"I've seen, we'll just call him Mr. Jeffs, I've seen him. (He)Will not make eye contact when he's at the mailbox and whatnot, very very private," Kevin said.
Public records show Seth Jeffs bought the secluded, 80-acre property in 2020.
The Bertettos said after watching a 2022 Netflix documentary on the FLDS, "Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey", which features Seth Jeffs, they and other neighbors have grown unsettled.
Lissa said she's seen women in her neighborhood dressed similarly to the women in the Netflix documentary, describing "strange hair, long dress, bonnet, [and] boot."
In 2005, Seth pleaded guilty to harboring a fugitive. That fugitive was his brother Warren Jeffs, who, at the time, was on the FBI's "Ten Most Wanted" list. He is serving a life sentence for the sexual assault of underage girls he considered his brides.
Since then, Seth has been tied to a polygamist compound in South Dakota that was ordered to be sold in 2021. He recently bought land in Minnesota and was ordered to halt construction in 2019 for violating building codes.
"And now, Menomonie?," Kevin said. "They end up in our backyard."
Dunn County public records show he does have zoning permits for some new structures on his property, but he has never applied for building permits.
There is also a business registered to Seth's name and to his address in the Town of Lucas, Emerald Industries, LLC. According to the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions, that LLC originated in Montana in 2015.
Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd told News 18 Jeffs has been on his radar for about two years, but his department has no legal reason to investigate for any criminal activity.
News 18 also spoke to Seth Jeffs on the phone, and when asked to respond to our reporting, Seth would only say: "I don't really read the news, and the news doesn't really say anything truthful about me anyways."